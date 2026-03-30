How major US stock indexes fared Monday 3/30/2026

U.S. stocks fell again as oil prices keep climbing because of uncertainty about when the war with Iran could end.…

U.S. stocks fell again as oil prices keep climbing because of uncertainty about when the war with Iran could end.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday and deepened its losses to pull 9.1% below its record set early this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

Caution was prevalent throughout markets. After jumping to an initial gain of 0.9%, the S&P 500 quickly erased nearly all of it before seesawing lower. Indexes rose in Europe but fell sharply in some Asian markets, while the price of U.S. oil topped $100 per barrel.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 25.13 points, or 0.4%, to 6,343.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.50 points, or 0.1%, to 45,216.14.

The Nasdaq composite fell 153.72 points, or 0.7%, to 20,794.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 35.69 points, or 1.5% to 2,414.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 501.78 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is down 2,847.15 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,447.35 points, or 10.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 67.90 points, or 2.7%.

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