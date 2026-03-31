EU voices concern over reports of violence during Serbia elections, urges action

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of violence during local elections in Serbia…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of violence during local elections in Serbia and called on President Aleksandar Vucic’s authorities to hold to account those responsible.

The EU delegation in Serbia, a candidate nation for membership in the 27-nation bloc, cited findings of international monitors who said they had witnessed violence and irregularities during Sunday’s balloting.

The vote, which took place in 10 towns, was seen as a test for populist leader Vucic following more than a year of youth-led street protests that have shaken his tight grip on power.

“We regret the number of reported irregularities and incidents during the elections, the uneven playing field, and note with concern reports of acts of violence against independent observers, citizens, representatives of political parties and media workers,” the EU said in a statement.

“We call on the competent national authorities to ensure swift and transparent follow up and to hold perpetrators accountable,” the statement added.

Vucic declared victory for his right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party in all 10 municipalities. The Serbian president led the campaign himself, seeking to reaffirm his party’s dominance after the protests that first started in November 2024, triggered by a train station tragedy in the country’s north.

Election observers from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe said on Monday that while the voting itself was in line with regulations, they were “alarmed” by the situation outside the polling stations.

Observers “saw heated arguments and the threatening presence of large groups of people, often unidentified and sometimes masked,” the group said.

The Serbian government didn’t immediately answer requests for comment.

Several people were injured in the clashes in at least three towns, including students and journalists, who said they were attacked by organized pro-government supporters. Vucic has accused his political opponents of stirring unrest and said his supporters were attacked.

While he formally says he wants Serbia to join the EU, Vucic has been accused of clamping down on democratic freedoms as he nourishes close relations with Russia and China.

The youth-led protests over the Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse that killed 16 people have posed the biggest challenge to Vucic’s rule in over a decade. The authorities have since stepped up pressure on dissent, with hundreds of people reporting being detained by police or losing their jobs allegedly for supporting the student movement.

Separately, dozens of people blocked traffic on Tuesday outside the headquarters of the University of Belgrade in protest of a police raid. Authorities have said they were investigating the death of a student last week. Employees told local media they felt the raid was part of the ongoing pressure on the university following the student-led protests.

Both presidential and parliamentary elections are expected in Serbia late this year or next year. Support for Vucic is believed to have eroded, though mass protests have subsided in recent months.

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