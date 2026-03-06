EU suspends visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats and officials over democratic backsliding

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Friday suspended visa-free travel in Europe for diplomats and officials from Georgia for…

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Friday suspended visa-free travel in Europe for diplomats and officials from Georgia for at least a year over democratic backsliding and the crackdown on anti-government protesters.

“If a government attacks its own people, silences journalists, and curtails freedom, there are consequences,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

Protests and political unrest have rocked Georgia since the ruling Georgian Dream party halted talks on joining the EU in November 2024, despite it being a goal for many Georgians enshrined in the country’s constitution.

The move triggered waves of protests that have been met with mass arrests and police violence. It came after the longtime ruling party declared victory in a parliamentary election the opposition said was rigged.

The European Commission said it had suspended official travel “in response to Georgia’s deliberate and persisting violation of the commitments taken under its visa-free regime in key areas of democracy and fundamental rights.”

Those violations include a “crackdown on protesters, opposition politicians, and independent media,” which have “resulted in breaches of several fundamental rights and international legal standards.”

The EU’s executive branch said that visa-free travel would be suspended until March 6, 2027, but that this could be extended by a further two years if the Georgian authorities fail to address the governance and rule of law issues.

The commission also advised European governments to closely scrutinize all Georgian nationals entering Europe. It warned that officials and diplomats who try to cross with personal passports rather than official documents could face an entry ban.

“The people of Georgia have our full support but there is no place for those representing repression in our union,” Kallas said.

