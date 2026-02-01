Tens of thousands of Czechs rally in support of President Pavel over dispute with foreign minister

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands Czechs rallied Sunday in the capital and elsewhere to throw their weight behind President…

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands Czechs rallied Sunday in the capital and elsewhere to throw their weight behind President Petr Pavel in his dispute with the country’s foreign minister.

The demonstrators packed the picturesque Old Town Square and some others had to gather at nearby Wenceslas Square where they watched the speeches on big screens.

Some waved Czech, Ukrainian and European Union flags, while others displayed posters with the popular president and banners that read: “Long Live Pavel.”

Pavel’s refusal to appoint a government minister representing the right-wing Motorists for Themselves Euro-skeptic party, which is led by Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, is at the core of the dispute.

Pavel said that Filip Turek was ineligible to become the environment minister after a daily published posts from his Facebook page found to be openly racist, homophobic and sexist.

Turek apologized for some posts, but denied that he posted some others.

Macinka accused the president of violating the country’s Constitution and threatened him with facing consequences if he fails to appoint his controversial associate.

Pavel countered that he considered that a blackmail attempt and is planning to meet populist Prime Minister Andrej Babiš over the issue on Wednesday.

Pavel swore in a new government on Dec. 15 after Babiš and his ANO, or YES, movement won big in the country’s October election and agreed to form a majority coalition with two small political groups, the Freedom and Direct Democracy anti-migrant party and the Motorists.

The coalition has on its agenda to steer the country away from supporting Ukraine and reject some key European Union policies.

Unlike the new government Pavel, a retired army general, is a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Small rallies supporting Pavel took place in several other places across the country.

