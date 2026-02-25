How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/25/2026

U.S. stocks rose and erased their losses for the week so far, as Nvidia and other technology companies led the…

U.S. stocks rose and erased their losses for the week so far, as Nvidia and other technology companies led the way.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Wednesday for a second straight gain following Monday’s swoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3%.

Nvidia was one of the strongest forces lifting the market ahead of its highly anticipated profit report, which is scheduled to come shortly after trading’s end for the day.

Expectations are very high for the chip company benefiting from the AI boom. Stock indexes rose in Europe and Asia, while Treasury yields held steady.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.06 points, or 0.8%, to 6,946.13

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.65 points, or 0.6%, to 49,482.15.

The Nasdaq composite rose 288.40 points, or 1.3%, to 23,152.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.00 points, or 0.4%, to 2,663.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 36.62 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 143.82 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 266.01 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.45 points, less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 100.63 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 1,418.86 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 89.91 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 181.42 points, or 7.3%.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.