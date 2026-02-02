How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 2/2/2026

U.S. stocks rose following sharp swings that shook financial markets overnight, including tumbles for Asian stocks and then gains in…

U.S. stocks rose following sharp swings that shook financial markets overnight, including tumbles for Asian stocks and then gains in Europe.

The S&P 500 added 0.5% Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak and ending just shy of the all-time high it reached last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1%.

Silver erased a 9% loss from the overnight hours to briefly pull higher, before dropping again. Gold briefly sank below $4,500 per ounce. Oil prices fell, and Treasury yields edged higher following a report on U.S. manufacturing that was better than economists expected.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.41 points, or 0.5%, to 6,976.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 515.19 points, or 1.1%, to 49,407.66.

The Nasdaq composite rose 130.29 points, or 0.6%, to 23,592.11

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.54 points, or 1%, to 2,640.28.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 130.94 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 1,344.37 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 350.12 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 158.38 points, or 6.4%.

