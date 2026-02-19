Countries that attended Trump’s first Board of Peace meeting in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Board of Peace met for the first time in Washington on Thursday, bringing together officials from nearly 50 countries. Twenty-seven of the countries have joined the board. The other participating countries — as well as the European Union — came as observers.
President Donald Trump opened the meeting, announcing that nine board members pledged a combined $7 billion toward relief in war-battered Gaza Strip.
Here’s a look at which counties attended the meeting.
Members of the Board of Peace
— Albania
— Argentina
— Armenia
— Azerbaijan
— Bahrain
— Bulgaria
— Cambodia
— Egypt
— El Salvador
— Hungary
— Indonesia
— Israel
— Jordan
— Kazakhstan
— Kosovo
— Kuwait
— Mongolia
— Morocco
— Pakistan
— Paraguay
— Qatar
— Saudi Arabia
— Turkey
— United Arab Emirates
— Uzbekistan
— Vietnam
Observers
— Austria
— Croatia
— Cyprus
— Czech Republic
— European Union
— Finland
— Germany
— Greece
— India
— Italy
— Japan
— Mexico
— Netherlands
— Norway
— Oman
— Poland
— South Korea
— Romania
— Slovakia
— Switzerland
— Thailand
— United Kingdom
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.