The Latest: Trump lands in Switzerland after delay caused by switching aircraft

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump will appear Wednesday with other high-profile government and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a day after the elite event produced contentious statements and economic threats arising from tensions between the U.S. and Europe.

Nearly 3,000 high-level participants from 130 countries, plus an untold number of activists and observers, are expected to converge on the annual event scheduled to last through Friday for dialogue, debate and deal-making in the Alpine resort.

Trump’s third visit as president comes as U.S. allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland, while Latin America grapples with his efforts to seize Venezuela’s oil.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called Trump’s planned new tariffs on eight of its countries over Greenland a “mistake” and questioned Trump’s trustworthiness. French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU could retaliate by deploying one of its most powerful economic tools, known colloquially as a trade “bazooka.”

Starmer says Britain ‘will not yield’ to Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism on Tuesday of the U.K.’s decision to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius was intended to pressure the British leader to change his stance on Greenland.

Previously, Trump had voiced support for the deal as a way to ensure the security of the American base on Diego Garcia, the largest island of the archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

The AP is inside Congress Hall

Jamey Keaten, AP’s chief Switzerland correspondent, is among hundreds inside Congress Hall, waiting for Trump’s speech at the forum.

The hall’s capacity is roughly 1,000 people.

Trump boards helicopter to travel to Davos

The president made a brief comment to reporters after he disembarked from Air Force One, but his words could not be heard over the noise of the aircraft.

He then waved a hand at reporters and boarded his presidential helicopter.

Scores gather ahead of Trump’s speech at Davos

Dozens of people began lining up Wednesday for Trump’s highly anticipated speech at Davos.

The line built to roughly a hundred attendees seeking a seat shortly before noon inside the Congress Hall, even as Trump’s plane had only just landed in Zurich. The queue is expected to grow.

White House official says about 30 countries are expected to join Trump’s Board of Peace

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal plans not yet made public, said about 50 countries had been invited to join the organization.

The official did not detail which countries were joining.

Trump’s Davos address on Wednesday will focus on America First

A White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the president’s plans said that Trump will also speak about his plans to have the U.S. dominate the Western Hemisphere and may also speak about his push to acquire Greenland and what’s next for Venezuela after the U.S. captured its former leader, Nicolás Maduro.

The president is scheduled to have about five separate meetings with individual foreign leaders while he’s on the trip, according to the official. The names of the leaders were not shared.

Rubio says he slept at a table on Air Force One

The U.S. secretary of state joked with reporters as he picked up a coffee toward the end of the flight and said he tried to get some rest at a conference table aboard the aircraft.

Marco Rubio joked that the accommodations were still nicer than the plane he travels on for State Department business.

Trump lands in Switzerland after delay caused by switching aircraft

Air Force One touched down in Zurich a little after 12:30 p.m. local time, nearly two hours after he was originally scheduled to arrive.

The president’s trip to Davos got off to a hiccup when a minor electrical issue aboard Air Force One led the crew to turn his plane around 30 minutes into the flight out of an abundance of caution. Trump changed planes in Washington.

The president instead flew on one of the other planes used as Air Force One, an aircraft that’s typically used for domestic trips to smaller airports.

Nvidia chief executive makes his Davos debut

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made his Davos debut, holding forth on the artificial intelligence boom that’s underpinned by his company’s advanced chips.

Sporting his signature black leather jacket, Huang told an audience that Europe should integrate AI with its strong industrial base to keep up with the global tech race dominated by the United States.

“This is your opportunity to now leap past the era of software. United States really led the era of software,” Huang said.

“Get in early now so that you can now fuse your industrial capability, your manufacturing capability with artificial intelligence,” he said, adding that physical AI in the form of robotics “is a once in a generation opportunity for the European nations.”

U.S. envoy says he will meet Putin and Ukrainian delegation

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff says he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian delegation.

“I’m hopeful,” Witkoff told The Associated Press about his expectations for the Putin meeting. “I’m hopeful that all meetings will go well on that subject. We need a peace.”

Trump boasted while campaigning for reelection in 2024 that he could settle Russia’s war in Ukraine in one day. Those efforts have so far proved futile, despite Trump, Witkoff and other top administration officials saying they were optimistic a peace deal could be achieved soon.

The AP goes inside the Davos Congress Center

The halls of the Davos Congress Center rumbled with eager anticipation for Trump’s upcoming speech.

While many leaders and officials kept their opinions to themselves before the address, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis alluded to tensions between European countries and the U.S. over Greenland.

“Of course we are looking forward for the speech,” he said. “So, I hope we will find a nice solution among allies.”

Babis chuckled recalling his conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, a Trump golfing buddy who is reputed to be one of his closest friends in Europe: The Finnish leader had “publicly invited Donald Trump to sauna, to relax and to speak between allies.”

Glad-handing and hugs abounded among old friends, political leaders, academics and activists. Personalities like former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, now a prominent environmental defender, also crisscrossed the maze of Davos hallways with the likes of President Karol Nawrocki of Poland and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Rutte, whose NATO alliance has been rattled by Trump’s threats over Greenland, waved to and hugged old acquaintances, but didn’t say whether he hoped to meet Trump.

US and EU trade reps meet

Trade representatives from the U.S. and the European Union met on the sidelines of Davos.

Maroš Šefčovič, the EU trade representative, wrote on social media that he met with his U.S. counterpart, Jamieson Greer, in “our shared interest to avoid a downward spiral in trade, ensuring predictability for transatlantic business and investment.”

“The EU favours dialogue and solutions, in mutual respect,” Šefčovič wrote.

EU chief says Trump’s threats challenge Europe’s security and prosperity

European Council President António Costa says Trump’s threats to annex Greenland and impose tariffs challenge Europe’s security and principles.

Costa will convene an emergency summit in Brussels with EU leaders Thursday.

Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland for what he says are security reasons has strained trust with European allies.

Costa, speaking at the EU parliament in France, emphasized that only Denmark and Greenland can decide their future. He said EU leaders are united in defending international law and are prepared to counter any coercion, and are rethinking relations with the U.S., a long-time ally.

NATO leader says Ukraine should be security priority

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned on Wednesday that the allies might be losing sight of real security challenges posed by Russia in Ukraine as they argue over the future of Greenland.

Rutte said at Davos that he is “a little bit worried that we might drop the ball focusing so much on these other issues.”

Ukraine’s armed forces “need our support now, tomorrow and the day after,” notably with air defense systems and U.S. military equipment that might no longer be “available in Europe for them to defend themselves” if the Greenland dispute escalates, he said.

Rutte insisted “this focus on Ukraine should be our number one priority and then we can discuss all the issues, including Greenland. But it should be Ukraine first.”

Celebrities spotted in Davos

Celebrities abound during winter in the Swiss Alps and the elite economic summit in Davos has not broken from that trend, from pop star Katy Perry watching a speech by her beau, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to musician Jon Batiste on stage at the event’s opening concert.

Actor Matt Damon and musician Will.I.Am also were spotted.

Former soccer star David Beckham was in attendance in the wake of his son Brooklyn Beckham publicly acknowledging a feud with his family on social media. As he left a podcast recording Tuesday in Davos, David Beckham did not respond when asked whether he had a message for his son following the posts.

Egypt and Israel say they will join Trump’s Board of Peace

Egypt says it has accepted Trump’s invitation to join his Board of Peace and support the panel’s task in accordance with the U.N. Security Council mandate.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel also said he has agreed to join the board after his office earlier criticized the makeup of the executive committee.

The Egyptian statement came as el-Sissi is in Davos, where he is scheduled to meet with Trump. The Board of Peace is expected to be widely discussed at Davos.

Sweden does not regret joining NATO, PM says

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country does not regret joining NATO in 2024 despite the current upheaval.

“Absolutely not,” he said Tuesday in response to a journalist’s question on the Davos sidelines.

“We are in very good cooperation with 31 allies within NATO and we are doing great progress and we are being integrated very rapidly and we are already making big efforts also to increase NATO’s combined capacities in our part of the world,” Kristersson said.

Danish veterans of US wars feel betrayed by Trump’s threats

Danish veterans feel betrayed as the U.S. escalates threats to seize Greenland, a territory of Denmark.

The Associated Press spoke to two veterans who fought alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The veterans said they understand Arctic security concerns but believe Denmark is committed to defending the region within NATO. They fear the Trump administration’s actions could end the alliance and damage their admiration for the U.S.

There were 44 Danish soldiers killed in Afghanistan, the highest per capita death toll among coalition forces. Eight more died in Iraq.

Egyptian president applauds progress in Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi applauded the Lebanese government’s efforts to stabilize the tiny Mediterranean country, an apparent reference to its efforts to disarm non-state groups, notably Hezbollah.

Speaking in a panel Tuesday in Davos, the Egyptian leader said Lebanon “finds find a way to achieve complete stability.”

El-Sissi also spoke about the latest development in Syria and called for the inclusion of all Syrian groups in the political process.

Swedish PM says NATO won’t be blackmailed over Greenland

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he “would not speculate” on whether the NATO alliance has shattered beyond repair in the wake of Trump’s threats to take over Greenland.

Sweden joined NATO in 2024.

Kristersson, speaking to the Associated Press on the sidelines of Davos, said Europeans are willing to beef up security in Greenland and across the Arctic but “we will not accept to be blackmailed.”

World markets appear to settle after drop from Trump tariff threats

World markets appear to have settled for now following a sharp drop after Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs of 10%, later rising to 25%, on imports from eight European countries.

U.S. futures advanced early Wednesday and Asian markets were mixed.

European shares opened marginally lower. But the price of gold shot up nearly 2%, surpassing its past records to trade at about $4,860 a troy ounce. Precious metals tend to gain in times of global uncertainty since they are viewed as a safe haven from risk.

Egyptian president says Palestinian cause remains a priority

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Wednesday said the Palestinian cause is still “at the forefront of priorities” in the Middle East.

He told a panel at Davos that resolving Palestinian cause “is the core of regional stability, and a cornerstone to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.”

The Egyptian leader lauded Trump’s efforts to help reach a ceasefire that stropped the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in October.

El-Sissi also encouraged international investment in his cash-strapped nation.

The president lauded his government’s efforts to overhaul infrastructure in Egypt, which he said was aimed at drawing private sector investments.

“The environment in Egypt is very attractive,” he said during a panel discussion at Davos.

Trump expected to land 3 hours late

Bessent said Trump is expected to land in Switzerland about three hours after he was originally scheduled to arrive.

Trump is scheduled to speak at Davos on Wednesday in a highly anticipated address.

The AP asks Bessent about Wall Street’s slump

The Associated Press asked Bessent about the Wall Street slump on Tuesday after Trump threatened to hit eight European countries with new tariffs as tensions escalate over his attempts to assert American control over Greenland.

The losses were widespread, with nearly every sector losing ground. Major indexes in the U.S. extended losses from last week in what has been a wobbly start to the year.

The S&P 500 fell 143.15 points, or 2.1%, to 6,796.86. It is the steepest drop for the benchmark index since October.

Bessent said he is not concerned.

US Treasury secretary decries Europe’s ‘anger’ over tariff threat

U.S. Secretary Treasury Scott Bessent on Wednesday decried Europe’s “anger” and “bitterness” over Trump’s tariff threat.

Bessent urged the European Union to wait for Trump to arrive in Davos. He said he believes Europeans will be persuaded to support Trump’s concerns about Greenland once they hear his argument.

Bessent also said he is frustrated with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday over Trump’s effort to oust Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook based on allegations she committed mortgage fraud, which she denies.

No president has fired a sitting Fed governor in the agency’s 112-year history.

Trump en route to Davos after plane troubles

Trump’s arrival in Switzerland has been delayed by mechancial trouble.

There was a minor electrical problem late Monday on Air Force One, the aircraft that transports the president, leading the crew to turn around the plane about 30 minutes into the flight out of an abundance of caution.

Trump boarded another aircraft, an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used by the president for domestic trips to smaller airports, and continued his trip to Davos shortly after midnight.

