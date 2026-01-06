Slovenia will hold parliamentary election on March 22

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s president on Tuesday set a parliamentary election in the European Union country for March 22.…

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s president on Tuesday set a parliamentary election in the European Union country for March 22.

“I want the election to be conducted fairly, and I will pay attention to disinformation and manipulation, including from abroad,” President Natasa Pirc Musar said.

The vote for the 90-member assembly is seen as a test for the liberal government that is facing a challenge from populist right-wing parties.

The Alpine country of 2 million people split from the communist-run former Yugoslavia in 1991, and joined NATO and the EU in 2004.

Prime Minister Robert Golob’s coalition government came to power in 2022, after defeating his populist predecessor Janez Jansa, who was seen as pushing the traditionally moderate nation to the right.

Under Golob, Slovenia recognized a Palestinian state, while the opposition accused him of slowing down the economy.

By law, Parliament must convene within 20 days of the election. Musar then has another 30 days to appoint a prime minister-designate backed by a majority of lawmakers.

She called on Tuesday for “respectful, responsible and tolerant communication during the election campaign.”

In a recent blow to the government, Slovenians in November rejected a bill on assisted dying in a referendum that would have allowed terminally ill patients to end their lives.

