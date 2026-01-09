Ivory Coast teen Yan Diomande unfazed by 100-million transfer speculation

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande is remarkably unfazed by reports he could be a 100-million-euro ($116…

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande is remarkably unfazed by reports he could be a 100-million-euro ($116 million) signing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 19-year-old Diomande has made an impressive start to the Africa Cup of Nations and says he is fully focused on helping the Elephants defend their title.

“I want to win this competition, this is my biggest dream, and then after go back to my club and try to play there and (learn) everything and play in the Champions League. This is my dream,” Diomande told The Associated Press in Marrakech this week.

Diomande, who joined German team Leipzig in the summer, has been linked with Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich, Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as European champion Paris Saint-Germain.

But they are likely to meet strong resistance from Leipzig, which is healthy financially after big-money sales in recent years and has ambitions of its own after missing out on European qualification last season.

Diomande himself says he’s in no hurry to leave.

“For now, I’m happy there,” Diomande said of Leipzig. “Everyone likes me there and I’m enjoying there. I’m not looking at everything (happening) around me. I am trying to stay focused on my road. I’m trying to focus on my way. Trying to be concentrated on my club.”

Strong, with explosive pace, Diomande already has six goals and set up three more in 14 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig. He broke his nose in a win over Werder Bremen in November and needs to wear a protective mask.

Leipzig, which is backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull, signed Diomande from Spanish side Leganés, where he spent one season and made 10 La Liga appearances including his debut against Real Madrid. He joined Leganés after moving from Florida-based AS Frenzi.

“I had to work for long and I had to travel to a lot of countries for this, and today I’m making my dream true, so I’m very proud,” Diomande said of his early travels.

Including his goal in the 3-0 win over Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup last 16, he has three in eight appearances for Ivory Coast. He scored twice in World Cup qualifying and can look forward to a return to the United States for this summer’s tournament.

“I studied there, I went to USA. It’s gonna be good to be back there, to see my friends, to see the countries, and enjoy the World Cup,” he said.

But first, there’s the Africa Cup, where defending champion Ivory Coast faces seven-time champion Egypt in the quarterfinals on Saturday before a potential semifinal against Senegal on Wednesday.

“It’s going to get harder but we are ready and we’re confident,” Diomande said. “We’re going to go there and try to fight, have a good spirit, a good mentality and win.”

___

AP at the Africa Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/africa-cup-of-nations

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.