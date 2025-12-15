How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/15/2025

Wall Street drifted in mixed trading ahead of this week’s economic reports that could drive where interest rates, and thus…

Wall Street drifted in mixed trading ahead of this week’s economic reports that could drive where interest rates, and thus stock prices, go.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Monday, even though more stocks rose than fell within the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

Helping to keep the market in check were AI stocks, which were mixed following their scary swings last week. Treasury yields inched lower ahead of reports this week on the U.S. job market and inflation. Stock indexes rose in Europe and slumped in Asia.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.90 points, or 0.2%, to 6,816.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.49 points, or 0.1%, to 48,416.56.

The Nasdaq composite fell 137.76 points, or 0.6%, to 23,057.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.79 points, or 0.8%, to 2,530.67.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 934.88 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is up 5,872.34 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,746.62 points, or 19.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 300.51 points, or 13.5%.

