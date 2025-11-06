Van is chased by police in Bulgaria and crashes, killing six migrants

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A van carrying nine migrants who entered Bulgaria illegally crashed while being chased by police near…

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A van carrying nine migrants who entered Bulgaria illegally crashed while being chased by police near the country’s eastern Black Sea coast, killing six of the migrants, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred near the city of Burgas shortly before midnight Thursday as police tried to stop the van, which had Romanian registration plates, Border Police Chief Anton Zlatanov told reporters.

He said the driver repeatedly refused to stop at the signals given and, eventually, attempted to evade spike strips set by the police. The driver lost control and the van slipped off the road, overturned and plunged into a lake bordering the highway, killing six migrants at the scene.

Four others, including the Romanian driver, sustained minor injuries and were given first aid at the scene and then taken to a hospital.

Preliminary information suggested that the migrants were from Afghanistan.

Bulgaria, a Balkan country of 6.5 million, is located on a major route for migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan to Europe. Only a small number of them plan to stay in the EU’s poorest member, using Bulgaria instead as a transit corridor on their way westward.

Zlatanov said that over the past two years up to 20 organized criminal groups involved in migrant trafficking have been neutralized.

“Zero migration is not possible because these are global processes. However, we have reduced migration pressure by about 70% compared with last year,” he said.

