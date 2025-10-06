A Chinese migrant dies when boat capsizes on the Danube between Serbia and Croatia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — One person died when a boat carrying at least 10 Chinese nationals capsized on the Danube…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — One person died when a boat carrying at least 10 Chinese nationals capsized on the Danube River between Serbia and Croatia as they were trying to cross the border illegally, Serbian police said on Monday.

The accident happened on Sunday evening in the area near the Serbian town of Backa Palanka, about 90 kilometers (54 miles) northwest of Belgrade.

Rescuers from Serbia have found the body of one person and safely pulled out four more people, all Chinese nationals, police said. They said teams in neighboring Croatia have found three men and two women, also from China.

Serbia lies on the so-called Balkan land route of migration toward Western Europe. Migrants wishing to reach wealthy EU countries regularly attempt to cross from Serbia to EU neighbors Croatia, Hungary or Romania before moving on.

China’s latest generation of emigrants also have been on the move and showing up in noticeable numbers in various places, including central and eastern Europe, where China has invested in infrastructure and other projects in recent years.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.