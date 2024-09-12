Solheim Cup pairings for the opening session

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Gainesville, Va. Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72 Friday All times EDT Foursomes 7:05 a.m. —…

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Gainesville, Va.

Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72

Friday

All times EDT

Foursomes

7:05 a.m. — Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit, Europe, vs. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States.

7:17 a.m. — Albane Valenzuela and Celine Boutier, Europe, vs. Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin, United States.

7:29 a.m. — Maja Stark and Emily Pedersen, Europe, vs. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States.

7:41 a.m. — Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, vs. Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States.

