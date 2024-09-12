Live Radio
Home » Europe News » Solheim Cup pairings for…

Solheim Cup pairings for the opening session

The Associated Press

September 12, 2024, 5:25 PM

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Gainesville, Va.

Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72

Friday

All times EDT

Foursomes

7:05 a.m. — Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit, Europe, vs. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States.

7:17 a.m. — Albane Valenzuela and Celine Boutier, Europe, vs. Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin, United States.

7:29 a.m. — Maja Stark and Emily Pedersen, Europe, vs. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States.

7:41 a.m. — Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, vs. Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up