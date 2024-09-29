Americans win Presidents Cup for 10th straight time; Hidalgo outlasts Rahm in Spain

MONTREAL (AP) — Xander Schauffele ran off four straight birdies to lead an onslaught of red scores on the board…

MONTREAL (AP) — Xander Schauffele ran off four straight birdies to lead an onslaught of red scores on the board Sunday and the Americans made the outcome as inevitable as it usually is, winning the Presidents Cup for the 10th straight time.

Sam Burns completed an unbeaten week, Russell Henley capped off his impressive debut in the Presidents Cup with a win and Keegan Bradley — the Ryder Cup captain next year — delivered the deciding point when Si Woo Kim missed a 10-foot putt putt on the 18th hole.

Max Homa finished the scoring with his first point of the week, a 2-and-1 victory over Mackenzie Hughes that made it 18 1/2-11 1/2, the largest margin of victory for the Americans away from home, even if was just north of the border at Royal Montreal.

The Internationals needed everything to go right at Royal Montreal. All they could manage was a good fight, more tight matches, but still no cup.

Their only victory since these matches for players from everywhere but Europe came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne, so long ago that Tiger Woods was making his Presidents Cup debut. The U.S. winning streak dates to 2005.

The Americans made a winner out of captain Jim Furyk, who was at the helm in France five years ago when they lost to Europe in the Ryder Cup.

Furyk sent out Schauffele in the opening match against Jason Day, and the Californian made five birdies in eight holes to seize control early. It ended on the 15th hole.

European Tour

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo birdied the second playoff hole to defeat Jon Rahm and win the Spanish Open for his first European tour victory in a battle between Spaniards.

The 26-year-old Hidalgo had missed a short birdie putt at the same 18th hole for a 1-under 70. That allowed Rahm into the playoff and gave the two-time major champion a shot at becoming the first player to win four Spanish Open titles.

Rahm birdied the final two holes at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid for a 68.

They both made birdie on the reachable par-4 18th on the first extra hole. Returning to the 18th for the third time, Rahm hit a poor chip over the green and Hidalgo put it close and made the birdie for his first European title.

Rahm won the LIV individual title and was back in Europe to try to reach the minimum of four European tour starts required to be considered for the Ryder Cup next year. He is being allowed to play after appealing the European tour sanctions against him for playing the LIV circuit.

LPGA Tour

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Jasmine Suwannapura made a 12-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff with Lucy Li to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Suwannapura — playing in the group behind Li — also eagled the par-5 18th in regulation to force the playoff at Pinnacle Country Club. They each birdied the 18th on the first extra hole.

Suwannapura shot a career-best 10-under 61, playing the back nine in 7-under 28, to match Li at 17-under 196. Tied for 25th entering the day, Li shot a tournament-record and career-best 60, making her third eagle of the round on 18.

Suwannapura won her third LPGA Tour title, playing the last 22 holes without a bogey. The 31-year-old Thai player jumped into husband-caddie Michael Thomas’ arms after the winning putt.

Li, the 21-year-old American who played in the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at age 11, missed a chance for her first LPGA Tour victory.

Sei Young Kim was a stroke back after a 63. She also eagled.

Other tours

Takahiro Hataji won for the second time in four months on the Japan Golf Tour when he closed with a 6-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Takumi Kanaya in the Vantelin Tokai Classic. … Suteepat Prateeptienchai of Thailand completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Yeangder TPC when he closed with a 3-under 69 to win by two shots over John Catlin for his second title in as many years on the Asian Tour. … Rio Takeda closed with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory over Akie Iwai in the Japan Women’s Open, one of the majors on the Japan LPGA. … Euan Walker of Scotland shot a bogey-free 66 for a three-shot victory in the Swiss Challenge in France. The Challenge Tour event was shortened to 36 holes because of a flooded golf course. … Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland won her second Ladies European Tour title when she closed with an even-par 71 and beat Kirsten Rudgeley of Australia in a playoff in France. … Da Som Ma had seven birdies on the back nine for an 11-under 61 that led to a nine-shot victory over Ina Yoon in the Hana Financial Group Championship on the Korea LPGA. Minjee Lee finished third, 10 shots behind. Lydia Ko, coming off an LPGA win last week in Cincinnati, shot 67 and finished 10th.

