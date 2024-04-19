AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

April 12-18, 2024 Performers take part in the official flame lighting ceremony in Athens in preparation for the Paris Olympics.…

April 12-18, 2024

Performers take part in the official flame lighting ceremony in Athens in preparation for the Paris Olympics. A local resident swims in floodwater in Orenburg, Russia, after a dam on the Ural River burst. The northern lights shine over an erupting volcano near the town of Grindavik, Iceland, and Real Madrid players celebrate winning the quarterfinal Champions League quarterfinal in Manchester, England. Residents take refuge at a school after flooding in Kisumu, Kenya.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP’s chief photographer for Russia, Alexander Zemlianichenko.

