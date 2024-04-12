AP Week in Pictures: Africa and Europe

April 5-11, 2024 Northern lights dance in the sky over the eruption of a volcano in Iceland, Muslims celebrate Eid…

April 5-11, 2024

Northern lights dance in the sky over the eruption of a volcano in Iceland, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, and Anouk Garnier breaks a record climbing a rope under the Eiffel Tower.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Karadjias in Cyprus.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.