AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

March 15–21, 2024

Children in traditional outfits wait before performing songs in Bucharest, Romania. Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, casts her vote at the Russian Embassy in Berlin, and Nigeria Muslims offer prayers at the central mosque in Lagos. People view a new Banksy painting on a wall in London, and Theo the robot works weekdays, weekends and nights while Icelandic horses sleep on straw at a stud farm near Frankfurt.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Athens photographer Petros Giannakouris.

