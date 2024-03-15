Live Radio
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

March 15, 2024, 2:50 AM

March 8–14, 2024

An Honor Guard gives a little girl flowers on International Women’s Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, and women wear masks during a Women’s Day protest in Madrid, Spain. Aid packages of rice and flour are transported to Gaza from Larnaca, Cyprus. Trains are parked during a strike outside the central station in Frankfurt, Germany. Snow falls on the image of a fallen Ukraine serviceman in Kyiv, Ukraine.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Zagreb photographer Darko Bandic.

