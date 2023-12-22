Klopp likes how FIFA and UEFA ‘get a bit of a shake’ from Super League ruling

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opposes the European Super League but said Friday he’s glad FIFA and UEFA “get a bit of a shake” from a court ruling that curbs their power.

The European Union’s top court ruled against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition.

The English Premier League club issued a statement before Klopp’s news conference on Friday to reiterate its position that, while it was an original Super League club, it is not involved anymore and will continue playing in UEFA competitions.

“I agree 100% with that statement, but I like the verdict anyway … that we finally get a little bit of understanding that FIFA and UEFA and other FAs cannot just do what they want,” Klopp said.

“In football we have to talk about a lot of stuff and if you are just doing those things they do like putting in competitions with more games and nobody has a real say in it … I like that they get a bit of a shake — OK, you cannot exactly do what you want,” he added. “But no, Super League, same opinion like I had before.”

Thursday’s ruling by the Court of Justice said UEFA and FIFA acted unlawfully. Real Madrid and Barcelona lead the fight to get the rebel competition off the ground.

When the Super League was first proposed in 2021, six Premier League teams including Liverpool and Arsenal were on board. But they quickly backed out in the face of fierce opposition by fans and the British government.

Klopp and other managers have complained in the past about congested schedules.

UEFA is expanding the Champions League and Europa League starting next year from 32 to 36 teams with an increase from six to eight games in the initial phase.

World players’ union FIFPRO has raised concerns about FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup, saying that without initiating workload safeguards the scheduling of the 2025 event showed a “lack of consideration for the mental and physical health of participating players, as well as a disregard for their personal and family lives.”

