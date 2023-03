NEW YORK (AP) — US stocks fall sharply, following Europe lower, as selloff in Credit Suisse spurs fresh worries over…

NEW YORK (AP) — US stocks fall sharply, following Europe lower, as selloff in Credit Suisse spurs fresh worries over banks; Dow down 525.

