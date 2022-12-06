World Cup Career Scoring Leaders

Through Dec. 6 Pos Player, Country Years G 1. Miroslav Klose, Germany 2002-14 16 2. Ronaldo, Brazil 1998-06 15 3.…

Through Dec. 6 Pos Player, Country Years G 1. Miroslav Klose, Germany 2002-14 16 2. Ronaldo, Brazil 1998-06 15 3. Gerd Müller, West Germany 1970-74 14 4. Just Fontaine, France 1958 13 5. Pelé, Brazil 1958-70 12 6. Sándor Kocsis, Hungary 1954 11 6. Jurgen Klinsmann, Germany 1990-98 11 8. Helmut Rahn, West Germany 1954-58 10 8. Teófilo Cubillas, Peru 1970-78 10 8. Grzegorz Lato, Poland 1974-82 10 8. Gary Lineker, England 1986-90 10 8. Gabriel Batistuta, Argentina 1994-02 10 8. Thomas Müller, Germany 2010-22 10 14. Vavá, Brazil 1958-62 9 14. Uwe Seeler, West Germany 1958-70 9 14. Eusébio, Portugal 1966 9 14. Jairzinho, Brazil 1970-74 9 14. Paolo Rossi, Italy 1978-82 9 14. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, W. Germ. 1978-86 9 14. Roberto Baggio, Italy 1986-98 9 14. Christian Vieri, Italy 1998-02 9 14. David Villa, Spain 2006-14 9 14. Lionel Messi, Argentina 2006-22 9 14. Kylian Mbappé, France 2018-22 9 25. Ademir, Brazil 1950 8 25. Guillermo Stábile, Argentina 1930 8 25. Leonidas, Brazil 1930-38 8 25. Diego Maradona, Argentina 1982-94 8 25. Rudi Völler, Germany 1986-94 8 25. Óscar Míguez, Uruguay 1950-54 8 25. Rivaldo, Brazil 1998-02 8 25. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal 2006-22 8 33. Gyula Zsengellér, Hungary 1938 7 33. Hans Schäfer, West Germany 1954-58 7 33. Johnny Rep, Netherlands 1974-78 7 33. Andrzej Szarmach, Poland 1974-78 7 33. Careca, Brazil 1986-90 7 33. Lajos Tichy, Hungary 1958-62 7 33. Luis Suárez, Uruguay 2010-22 7 33. Harry Kane, England 2018-22 7 33. Neymar, Brazil 2014-22 6 42. Oldrich Nejedlý, Czechoslovakia 1934-38 6 42. Josef Hugi, Switzerland 1954 6 42. Max Morlock, West Germany 1954 6 42. Erich Probst, Austria 1954 6 42. Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union 1958-62 6 42. Helmut Haller, West Germany 1962-70 6 42. Rivellino, Brazil 1970-74 6 42. Rob Rensenbrink, Netherlands 1974-78 6 42. Mario Kempes, Argentina 1978 6 42. Zbigniew Boniek, Poland 1978-82 6 42. Lothar Matthäus, Germany 1986-98 6 42. Salvatore Schillaci, Italy 1990 6 42. Oleg Salenko, Russia 1994 6 42. Dennis Bergkamp, Netherlands 1994-98 6 42. Bebeto, Brazil 1994-98 6 42. Davor uker, Croatia 1998-02 6 42. Thiery Henry, France 1998-10 6 42. Diego Forlán, Uruguay 2002-14 6 42. Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands 2006-14 6 42. Arjen Robben, Netherlands 2006-14 6 42. Robin Van Persie, Netherlands 2006-14 6 42. Asamoah Gyan, Ghana 2006-14 6 42. James Rodríguez, Colombia 2014-18 6

