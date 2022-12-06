World Cup Career Scoring Leaders

|Through Dec. 6
|Pos Player, Country
|Years
|G
|1. Miroslav Klose, Germany
|2002-14
|16
|2. Ronaldo, Brazil
|1998-06
|15
|3. Gerd Müller, West Germany
|1970-74
|14
|4. Just Fontaine, France
|1958
|13
|5. Pelé, Brazil
|1958-70
|12
|6. Sándor Kocsis, Hungary
|1954
|11
|6. Jurgen Klinsmann, Germany
|1990-98
|11
|8. Helmut Rahn, West Germany
|1954-58
|10
|8. Teófilo Cubillas, Peru
|1970-78
|10
|8. Grzegorz Lato, Poland
|1974-82
|10
|8. Gary Lineker, England
|1986-90
|10
|8. Gabriel Batistuta, Argentina
|1994-02
|10
|8. Thomas Müller, Germany
|2010-22
|10
|14. Vavá, Brazil
|1958-62
|9
|14. Uwe Seeler, West Germany
|1958-70
|9
|14. Eusébio, Portugal
|1966
|9
|14. Jairzinho, Brazil
|1970-74
|9
|14. Paolo Rossi, Italy
|1978-82
|9
|14. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, W. Germ.
|1978-86
|9
|14. Roberto Baggio, Italy
|1986-98
|9
|14. Christian Vieri, Italy
|1998-02
|9
|14. David Villa, Spain
|2006-14
|9
|14. Lionel Messi, Argentina
|2006-22
|9
|14. Kylian Mbappé, France
|2018-22
|9
|25. Ademir, Brazil
|1950
|8
|25. Guillermo Stábile, Argentina
|1930
|8
|25. Leonidas, Brazil
|1930-38
|8
|25. Diego Maradona, Argentina
|1982-94
|8
|25. Rudi Völler, Germany
|1986-94
|8
|25. Óscar Míguez, Uruguay
|1950-54
|8
|25. Rivaldo, Brazil
|1998-02
|8
|25. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
|2006-22
|8
|33. Gyula Zsengellér, Hungary
|1938
|7
|33. Hans Schäfer, West Germany
|1954-58
|7
|33. Johnny Rep, Netherlands
|1974-78
|7
|33. Andrzej Szarmach, Poland
|1974-78
|7
|33. Careca, Brazil
|1986-90
|7
|33. Lajos Tichy, Hungary
|1958-62
|7
|33. Luis Suárez, Uruguay
|2010-22
|7
|33. Harry Kane, England
|2018-22
|7
|33. Neymar, Brazil
|2014-22
|6
|42. Oldrich Nejedlý, Czechoslovakia
|1934-38
|6
|42. Josef Hugi, Switzerland
|1954
|6
|42. Max Morlock, West Germany
|1954
|6
|42. Erich Probst, Austria
|1954
|6
|42. Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union
|1958-62
|6
|42. Helmut Haller, West Germany
|1962-70
|6
|42. Rivellino, Brazil
|1970-74
|6
|42. Rob Rensenbrink, Netherlands
|1974-78
|6
|42. Mario Kempes, Argentina
|1978
|6
|42. Zbigniew Boniek, Poland
|1978-82
|6
|42. Lothar Matthäus, Germany
|1986-98
|6
|42. Salvatore Schillaci, Italy
|1990
|6
|42. Oleg Salenko, Russia
|1994
|6
|42. Dennis Bergkamp, Netherlands
|1994-98
|6
|42. Bebeto, Brazil
|1994-98
|6
|42. Davor uker, Croatia
|1998-02
|6
|42. Thiery Henry, France
|1998-10
|6
|42. Diego Forlán, Uruguay
|2002-14
|6
|42. Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands
|2006-14
|6
|42. Arjen Robben, Netherlands
|2006-14
|6
|42. Robin Van Persie, Netherlands
|2006-14
|6
|42. Asamoah Gyan, Ghana
|2006-14
|6
|42. James Rodríguez, Colombia
|2014-18
|6
