AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:13 AM

Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti.

