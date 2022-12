In a story published December 1, 2022, The Associated Press reported on the death of cartoonist Aline Kominsky-Crumb. The story…

In a story published December 1, 2022, The Associated Press reported on the death of cartoonist Aline Kominsky-Crumb. The story referred incorrectly to the Five Towns as a suburb. It is a suburban area on Long Island comprised of a number of villages and hamlets.

