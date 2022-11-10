Uruguay names Suárez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Strikers Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Strikers Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup in Qatar after coach Diego Alonso included them in his squad named Thursday.

Suárez and Cavani, both 35, are expected to play in their fourth and last World Cup. Three other veteran members of the squad were also named — goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defenders Diego Godín and Martín Cáceres.

Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. The team’s first match in Qatar will be against South Korea on Nov. 24.

Alonso included Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in his squad even though the player is still recovering from right thigh surgery.

___

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastián Sosa, (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godín (Velez Sarsfield), José María Giménez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Martín Cáceres (Los Ángeles Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Matías Viña (Roma), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), José Luis Rodríguez (Nacional).

Midfielders: Matías Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolás De la Cruz (River Plate), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense) and Facundo Torres (Orlando City).

Forwards: Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Luis Suárez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maximiliano Gómez (Trabzonspor).

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.