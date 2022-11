Sports on TV for November 21-27

Adv19 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 —…

Adv19 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Louisville vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Georgia Tech vs. Utah, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Syracuse vs. Richmond, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Mississippi St. vs. Marquette, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Ohio St. at San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Empire Classic: St. John’s vs. Temple, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Cincinnati vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Netherlands, Group A, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Wales, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Lusail, Qatar —

Tuesday, November 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 10 p.m.

ESPNU — San Diego at BYU

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Lusail, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Denmark vs. Tunisia, Group D, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Poland, Group C, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Croatia, Group F, Al Khor, Qatar —

Wednesday, November 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: NC State vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: BYU vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Butler vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Fresno St. vs. Washington, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

12 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at SMU

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Ottawa at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Croatia, Group F, Al Khor, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Japan, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar —

Thursday, November 24 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Siena, Quarterfinal, Kissimmee, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Kissimmee, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Duke vs. Oregon St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Kissimmee, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Florida vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: UConn vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Purdue vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Alabama vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Portland St. vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Oregon

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan St. at Iowa St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL 12:30 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at Dallas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — New England at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. South Korea, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Ghana, Group H, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Serbia, Group G, Lusail, Qatar

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar —

Friday, November 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Arkansas at Missouri

4:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at California

10 p.m.

ESPN — FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.

NHL HOCKEY 5:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar —

Saturday, November 26 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

NBC — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

FS1 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Denmark, Group D, Doha, Qatar

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar —

Sunday, November 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Kissimmee, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Kissimmee, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at UCF

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, Houston at Miami, Baltimore at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Chicago at NY Jets, Atlanta at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Arizona, Las Vegas at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Kansas City, New Orleans at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar —

