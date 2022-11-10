ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Judicial official says 1 policeman fatally stabbed in Brussels in suspected terror attack

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 3:06 PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Judicial official says 1 policeman fatally stabbed in Brussels in suspected terror attack.

