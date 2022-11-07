ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Home » Europe News » Europa League Glance

Europa League Glance

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Time EST
(Home teams listed first)
KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
First Leg
Thursday, Feb. 16

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Union Berlin (Germany), 12:45 p.m.

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 12:45 p.m.

Salzburg (Austria) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:45 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Rennes (France) at Warsaw, Poland, 12:45 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Monaco (France), 3 p.m.

Juventus (Italy) vs. Nantes (France), 3 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark), 3 p.m.

Second Leg
Thursday, Feb. 23

Nantes (France) vs. Juventus (Italy), 12:45 p.m.

Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.

Monaco vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 12:45 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 12:45 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.

Rennes (France) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m.

Roma (Italy) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 3 p.m.

Union Berlin (Germany) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up