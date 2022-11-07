Europa League Glance

|All Time EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
|First Leg
|Thursday, Feb. 16
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Union Berlin (Germany), 12:45 p.m.
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 12:45 p.m.
Salzburg (Austria) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:45 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Rennes (France) at Warsaw, Poland, 12:45 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Monaco (France), 3 p.m.
Juventus (Italy) vs. Nantes (France), 3 p.m.
Sevilla (Spain) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark), 3 p.m.
|Second Leg
|Thursday, Feb. 23
Nantes (France) vs. Juventus (Italy), 12:45 p.m.
Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.
Monaco vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 12:45 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 12:45 p.m.
Manchester United (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.
Rennes (France) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m.
Roma (Italy) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 3 p.m.
Union Berlin (Germany) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.