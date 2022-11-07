Europa League Glance The Associated Press

All Time EST (Home teams listed first) KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS First Leg Thursday, Feb. 16 Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Union Berlin (Germany), 12:45 p.m. Barcelona (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 12:45 p.m. Salzburg (Austria) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:45 p.m. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Rennes (France) at Warsaw, Poland, 12:45 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Monaco (France), 3 p.m. Juventus (Italy) vs. Nantes (France), 3 p.m. Sevilla (Spain) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 3 p.m. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark), 3 p.m. Second Leg Thursday, Feb. 23 Nantes (France) vs. Juventus (Italy), 12:45 p.m. Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 12:45 p.m. Monaco vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 12:45 p.m. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 12:45 p.m. Manchester United (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m. Rennes (France) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m. Roma (Italy) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 3 p.m. Union Berlin (Germany) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.