2 dead, one injured in helicopter crash in central Norway

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 7:46 AM

HELSINKI (AP) — Two people died and one person was seriously injured when a helicopter crashed Tuesday in central Norway, authorities said.

Norwegian police tweeted that “search and rescue has been launched” after an alert received Tuesday morning about a helicopter accident just outside the town of Verdal.

Police later confirmed that two of the three people involved in the accident were dead while the third person was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries to the city of Trondheim.

Norwegian media reported that the accident occurred on a field outside a densely built-up area in challenging weather conditions with thick fog after the helicopter had a made several unsuccessful attempts to land.

Forensic technicians from the police were working in cooperation with the Norwegian Air Accident Investigation Board to establish the cause of the crash.

