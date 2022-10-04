MOSCOW (AP) — The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb 4 Ukrainian regions.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 4, 2022, 4:00 AM
MOSCOW (AP) — The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb 4 Ukrainian regions.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.