Sports on TV for October 31 – November 6

Adv29 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 31 MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m. FOX — World…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv29 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 31 MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli) —

Tuesday, November 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Ball St. at Kent St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Buffalo at Ohio

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at San Jose —

Wednesday, November 2 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

GOLF 11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Portland

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo —

Thursday, November 3 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St.

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, First Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA —

Friday, November 4 AUTO RACING 6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at Boston College

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington

GOLF 4:30 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup: World Championships, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota —

Saturday, November 5 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11:30 a.m.

CBS — Air Force vs. Army, Arlington, Texas

12 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Northwestern

ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at LSU

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. at Miami

ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — James Madison at Louisville

NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Clemson at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — California at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas

GOLF 4:30 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Final Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain

GYMNASTICS 12 p.m.

NBC — FIG: World Championships, Liverpool, England

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup: World Championships, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

3:30 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup: World Championships, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Leeds United

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS Cup: TBD, Championship —

Sunday, November 6 AUTO RACING 1 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Valencian Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain (Taped)

4 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

CFL FOOTBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at South Carolina

FISHING 9 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas

GOLF 4:30 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Final Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

MARATHON 9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — The New York City Marathon: From New York

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Chicago, Indianapolis at New England, Buffalo at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Atlanta, Carolina at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Detroit, Minnesota at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Covergae: Seattle at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Tampa Bay

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Tennessee at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY 6 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Carolina

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: TBA —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.