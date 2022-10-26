Sports on TV for October 31 – November 6

|Adv29
|Monday, October 31
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli) —
|Tuesday, November 1
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Ball St. at Kent St.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Buffalo at Ohio
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Pittsburgh
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Anaheim at San Jose —
|Wednesday, November 2
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green
ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara
|GOLF
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Cleveland
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Portland
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo —
|Thursday, November 3
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St.
|GOLF
|4 a.m.
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, First Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA —
|Friday, November 4
|AUTO RACING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|7 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duke at Boston College
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington
|GOLF
|4:30 a.m.
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
|11:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup: World Championships, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota —
|Saturday, November 5
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11:30 a.m.
CBS — Air Force vs. Army, Arlington, Texas
|12 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Northwestern
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at LSU
NFLN — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. at Miami
ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — James Madison at Louisville
NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Clemson at Notre Dame
|8 p.m.
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — California at Southern Cal
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas
|GOLF
|4:30 a.m.
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
|11:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
|4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Final Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
|6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain
|GYMNASTICS
|12 p.m.
NBC — FIG: World Championships, Liverpool, England
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup: World Championships, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
|3:30 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup: World Championships, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Leeds United
USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: TBA
|4 p.m.
FOX — MLS Cup: TBD, Championship —
|Sunday, November 6
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Valencian Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain (Taped)
|4 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at South Carolina
|FISHING
|9 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas
|GOLF
|4:30 a.m.
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Final Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
|11:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
|MARATHON
|9:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — The New York City Marathon: From New York
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Chicago, Indianapolis at New England, Buffalo at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Atlanta, Carolina at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Detroit, Minnesota at Washington
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Covergae: Seattle at Arizona
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Tampa Bay
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Tennessee at Kansas City
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Carolina
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: TBA —
