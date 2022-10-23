RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
Pressure on Marsch as Leeds loses 3-2 against Fulham in EPL

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 11:16 AM

LEEDS, England (AP) — The pressure mounted on Leeds’ American coach, Jesse Marsch, after his team fell to a fourth straight defeat in the Premier League with a 3-2 loss at home to Fulham on Sunday.

The final whistle at Elland Road was greeted with boos, with Leeds now winless in the league since Aug. 21 — a run of eight games — and also in the relegation zone.

The hosts failed to hold onto a lead given to them by Rodrigo in the 20th minute.

Goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Willian put Fulham 3-1 ahead before Crysencio Summerville’s stoppage-time consolation.

There were chants against Marsch and the club’s board in the final minutes of the game.

