STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for work…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for work in quantum mechanics.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.