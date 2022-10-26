RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Home » Europe News » Finland reforms abortion law…

Finland reforms abortion law to replace outdated legislation

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 10:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HELSINKI (AP) — Lawmakers have approved a legislative reform that will ease the process of getting an abortion in Finland, which currently has the Nordic region’s strictest abortion law, dating back to 1970 and seen by many citizens as outdated.

Finland’s 200-seat Eduskunta legislature on Wednesday voted by a wide margin 125-41 in favor of a law reform that will, among other things, abolish the need for approval from two doctors to terminate a pregnancy.

Under the amended law, likely to take effect early 2023, approval from one doctor will be enough to undergo abortion.

In addition, a pregnant woman’s request for a termination will be sufficient to obtain the medical procedure without needing to provide further reasons — for instance on social and economic standing — up until the 12th week of pregnancy.

“The reform of the Abortion Act is a much-needed update to the clearly outdated legislation,” lawmaker Saara-Sofia Siren from the conservative National Coalition Party told Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

She said the reform, which enjoyed cross-party support in Parliament, is about the fundamental right of women to decide about themselves, their bodies and their lives.

The legislative reform is based on a citizens’ initiative which collected the required 50,000 signatures in 2020 for the issue to be dealt by lawmakers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA has added over 5,000 employees following staff attrition and low morale

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up