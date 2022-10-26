RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Home » Europe News » England to host Brazil…

England to host Brazil in women’s Finalissima in April

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion England will host South American champion Brazil in the first Women’s Finalissima game in London next year, UEFA said Wednesday.

The showpiece game for women’s soccer will take place on April 6 at Wembley Stadium, three months before both teams go to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Wembley also hosted an 87,000 crowd to see Lionel Messi star in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Italy in June at the inaugural Finalissima for the men’s continental champions.

England also won the Women’s Euro 2022 at Wembley, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time, on the same day in July that Brazil beat host nation Colombia 1-0 to win the Copa América Femenina title.

UEFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL are building closer ties in soccer’s world politics. They have opened a joint office in London and signed a working agreement through June 2028.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DLA’s new warehouse management pilot 'created the mold for what success looks like'

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up