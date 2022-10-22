RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Benzema misses Madrid’s game vs. Sevilla with muscle fatigue

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 3:09 PM

MADRID (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will miss Saturday’s home game against Sevilla in the Spanish league because of muscle fatigue, the club said ahead of kickoff.

Real Madrid did not say how long he will be out.

The 34-year-old Benzema won the prestigious award on Monday after leading Madrid to the Champions League and Spanish league titles last season. Two days later he played the full 90 minutes in Madrid’s 3-0 win at Elche, scoring a goal.

Madrid visits Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League but has already locked up its place in the knockout stage.

Benzema is expected to play for France in next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

