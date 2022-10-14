RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | How Ukrainian kids become Russians | NATO warns Russia
Home » Europe News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 3:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCT. 7 – OCT. 13, 2022

The war in Ukraine captured worldwide attention once again with multiple Russian missile strikes across the country following the bombing and partial collapse of the bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. A sailboat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off a southern Greek island. Elections took place in Lesotho, Nobel Prizes were awarded and Italy elected its president of the Senate, while Pope Francis commemorated the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome-based Global Photo Desk editor Fabio Polimeni

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Getting to the bottom of software supply chain security

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up