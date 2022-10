2023 Women’s World Cup Glance

All Times TBA FIRST ROUND GROUP A W L T GF GA Pts New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0…

All Times TBA FIRST ROUND GROUP A W L T GF GA Pts New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, July 20 At Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand vs. Norway

Friday, July 21 At Dunedin, New Zealand

Philippines vs. Switzerland

Tuesday, July 25 At Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand vs. Philippines

At Hamilton, New Zealand

Switzerland vs. Norway

Sunday, July 30 At Dunedin, New Zealand

Switzerland vs. New Zealand

At Auckland, New Zealand

Norway vs. Philippines

GROUP B W L T GF GA Pts Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, July 20 At Sydney (Football Stadium)

Australia vs. Ireland

Friday, July 21 At Melbourne, Australia

Nigeria vs. Canada

Wednesday, July 26 At Perth, Australia

Canada vs. Ireland

Thursday, July 27 At Brisbane, Australia

Australia vs. Nigeria

Monday, July 31 At Melbourne, Australia

Canada vs. Australia

At Brisbane, Australia

Ireland vs. Nigeria

GROUP C W L T GF GA Pts Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Friday, July 21 At Wellington, New Zealand

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Saturday, July 22 At Hamilton, New Zealand

Zambia vs. Japan

Wednesday, July 26 At Auckland, New Zealand

Spain vs. Zambia

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Monday, July 31 At Wellington, New Zealand

Japan vs. Spain

At Hamilton, New Zealand

Costa Rica vs. Zambia

GROUP D W L T GF GA Pts China 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chile—Seneg-Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saturday, July 22 At Brisbane, Australia

England vs. Chile_Senegal-Haiti winner

At Perth, Australia

Denmark vs. China

Friday, July 28 At Sydney (Football Stadium)

England vs. Denmark

At Adelaide, Australia

China vs. Chile_Senegal-Haiti winner

Tuesday, Aug. 1 At Adelaide, Australia

China vs. England

At Perth, Australia

Chile_Senegal-Haiti winner vs. Denmark

GROUP E W L T GF GA Pts Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 Port—Camer-Thail 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saturday, July 22 At Auckland, New Zealand

United States vs. Vietnam

Sunday, July 23 At Dunedin, New Zealand

Netherlands vs. Portugal_Cameroon-Thailand winner

Thursday, July 27 At Wellington, New Zealand

United States vs. Netherlands

At Hamilton, New Zealand

Portugal_Cameroon-Thailand winner vs. Vietnam

Tuesday, Aug. 1 At Auckland, New Zealand

Portugal_Cameroon-Thailand winner vs. United States

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

GROUP F W L T GF GA Pts Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tai-Par—PNG-Pan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday, July 23 At Sydney (Football Stadium)

France vs. Jamaica

Monday, July 24 At Adelaide, Australia

Brazil vs. Taiwan-Paraguay_Papua New Guinea-Panama winner

Saturday, July 29 At Brisbane, Australia

France vs. Brazil

At Perth, Australia

Taiwan-Paraguay_Papua New Guinea-Panama winner vs. Jamaica

Wednesday, Aug. 2 At Sydney (Football Stadium)

France vs. Taiwan-Paraguay_Papua New Guinea-Panama winner

At Melbourne, Australia

Jamaica vs. Brazil

GROUP G W L T GF GA Pts Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday, July 23 At Wellington, New Zealand

Sweden vs. South Africa

Monday, July 24 At Auckland, New Zealand

Italy vs. Argentina

Friday, July 28 At Dunedin, New Zealand

Argentina vs. South Africa

Saturday, July 29 At Wellington, New Zealand

Sweden vs. Italy

Wednesday, Aug. 2 At Hamilton, New Zealand

Argentina vs. Sweden

At Wellington, New Zealand

South Africa vs. Italy

GROUP H W L T GF GA Pts Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monday, July 24 At Melbourne, Australia

Germany vs. Morocco

Tuesday, July 25 At Sydney (Football Stadium)

Colombia vs. South Korea

Sunday, July 30 At Sydney (Football Stadium)

Germany vs. Colombia

At Adelaide, Australia

South Korea vs. Morocco

Thursday, Aug. 3 At Brisbane, Australia

South Korea vs. Germany

At Perth, Australia

Morocco vs. Colombia

SECOND ROUND Saturday, Aug. 5 At Auckland, New Zealand

Group A winner vs. Group C second place

At Wellington, New Zealand

Group C winner vs. Group A second place

Sunday, Aug. 6 At Sydney (Football Stadium)

Group E winner vs. Group G second place

At Melbourne, Australia

Group G winner vs. Group E second place

Monday, Aug. 7 At Sydney (Stadium Australia)

Group B winner vs. Group D second place

At Brisbane, Australia

Group D winner vs. Group B second place

Tuesday, Aug. 8 At Adeleide, Australia

Group F winner vs. Group H second place

At Melbourne, Australia

Group H winner vs. Group F second place

QUARTERFINALS Friday, Aug. 11 At Wellington, New Zealand

Auckland vs. Sydney (Football Stadium) winner

At Auckland, New Zealand

Wellington vs. Melbourne winner

Saturday, Aug. 12 At Brisbane, Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia) vs. Adeleide winner

At Sydney (Stadium Australia)

Brisbane vs. Melbourne winner

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, Aug. 15 At Auckland, New Zealand

Wellington winner vs. Auckland winner

Wednesday, Aug. 16 At Sydney (Stadium Australia)

Brisbane winner vs. Sydney winner

THIRD PLACE Saturday, Aug. 19 At Brisbane, Australia

Semifinal losers

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, Aug. 20 At Sydney (Stadium Australia)

Semifinal winners

