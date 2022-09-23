RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Voting in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine begins | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight
Home » Europe News » Spanish police seize 15…

Spanish police seize 15 tons of Moroccan hashish, arrest 49

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 5:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Civil Guard said Friday it seized 14 metric tons (15.4 tons) of hashish from Morocco and arrested 49 people as it smashed a major drug-smuggling ring.

The gang was believed to be the biggest operating in Spain, regularly bringing up to 20 metric tons (19.7 tons) of hashish a month from North Africa to the Iberian peninsula, a Guardia Civil statement said.

The smugglers were heavily armed, police said, because rival gangs commonly attempt to steal the drugs, which landed on the southern Spanish coast near Cadiz and along the River Guadalquivir, according to the statement.

The operation involved about 400 police officers and began in December 2021 after authorities became aware of the gang.

The smugglers were well organized, police said, with separate groups in charge of loading, high-speed motorboats, fuel supplies and food.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up