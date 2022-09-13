LONDON (AP) — Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lands at British air force base in London.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 13, 2022, 1:54 PM
LONDON (AP) — Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lands at British air force base in London.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.