RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » Europe News » Germany nationalizes country's biggest…

Germany nationalizes country’s biggest gas importer Uniper

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 2:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has agreed to nationalize the country’s biggest gas importing company, Uniper, expanding state intervention in the industry to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The deal with Uniper builds on a rescue package agreed in July and features a capital increase of 8 billion euros (dollars) that the government will finance. As part of the agreement, the government will take a majority stake in Uniper, which until now was controlled by Finland-based Fortum. The Finnish government has the largest stake in Fortum.

Uniper’s losses have mounted as Russia has cut back natural gas supplies to European countries supporting Ukraine. Prices have soared for the fuel needed to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories, raising fears of business closures, rationing and a recession as the weather turns cold.

European countries have scrambled to counter the price spiral and prioritized securing their energy supplies for winter, including by filling their natural gas storage. Just last week, Germany also moved to take control of three Russian-owned oil refineries before an embargo on Russian oil takes effect next year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Cloud Exchange 2022: Interior Business Center’s Byron Adkins on customers driving IT goals

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

Martorana pressed about IT project oversight, role of Federal CIO by House lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up