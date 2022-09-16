Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Reflections from the queue | Mourners wait for hours to say farewell | King Charles’ history with US presidents | Photos
Home » Europe News » Flights disrupted as French…

Flights disrupted as French air traffic controllers walk out

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 4:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues.

French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be “severely disrupted” with many flights canceled and other experiencing long delays. Travelers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible.

Air France said it has canceled 55% of its short- and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights. The company could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations, it said in a statement.

Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, Easyjet and Volotea, have also canceled flights.

France’s main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and demanding more staff to be hired in the coming years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up