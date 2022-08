WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In a story published July 30, 2022, The Associated Press reported the names of donors for…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In a story published July 30, 2022, The Associated Press reported the names of donors for a camp for children from Ukraine. The story should have added that Mosaic United was among the donors.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.