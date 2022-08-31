RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN heads to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war
Inflation hits 9.1% in countries using euro currency

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 5:08 AM

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fuelled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1% in August, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997.

Energy prices surged 38.3%, while food prices rose 10.6%. Prices for goods were up 5% and the cost of services rose 3.8%.

