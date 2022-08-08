WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs set to go on trial

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 5:12 AM

LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is set to go on trial Monday on charges of assault and use of coercive behavior against a former girlfriend.

Giggs, 48, is accused of assaulting Kate Greville, 36, causing her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, greater Manchester on Nov. 1, 2020. He is also charged with common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, during the same incident.

Giggs is also charged with using controlling and coercive behavior against his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020. His trial in Manchester is expected to last up to 10 days.

Giggs has denied all charges but stood down as the manager of the Wales national team, saying he didn’t want to jeopardize preparations ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He was originally scheduled to face trial in January, but the case was delayed due to a court backlog made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

