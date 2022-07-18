RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy fires security chief, prosecutor | Economists: 'Russia will pay a heavy price' | Russian missile kills 4-year-old | A day in Donetsk | Staying focused on climate
Home » Europe News » Extreme heat warning goes…

Extreme heat warning goes into effect in UK

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 4:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as authorities prepare for record high temperatures that are already disrupting travel, health care and schools.

The “red” alert will last throughout Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, according to the U.K. Met Office, the country’s weather service. The highest temperature ever recorded in Britain is 38.7C (101.7F), a record set in 2019.

“We need to recognize that there are some people who will not cope well in the heat and what we want is for everybody to look out for them,’’ Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse said.

Train operators are asking customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary because the heat is likely to warp rails and disrupt power supplies, leading to severe delays. Some medical appointments have been canceled to relieve strain on the health service. While some schools have closed, others are setting up wading pools and water sprays to help children cool off.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist, Paul Davies, warned that Monday night will be “very oppressive” and it will be difficult to sleep in the heat.

“And tomorrow is the day where we are really concerned about a good chance now of hitting 40 or 41C, and with that all the health conditions that come with those higher temperatures,” Davies said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Lifestyle News | Travel News | World News

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up