RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » Europe News » Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone to…

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over assets

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 9:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation following a government investigation into his overseas assets, British prosecutors said Monday.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said after reviewing evidence from the tax office, authorities have authorized a charge against Ecclestone over his failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds ($477 million).

Simon York, of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, said the announcement followed a “complex and worldwide” investigation into the 91-year-old businessman’s finances.

“The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than 400 million pounds of offshore assets which were concealed from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs,” he said.

The case is expected to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Aug. 22.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up