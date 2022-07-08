RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Biden to visit CIA on Ukriane | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at trial
Home » Europe News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 2:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JULY 1 – JULY 7, 2022

From the war in Ukraine to Boris Johnson stepping down as Conservative party leader, a fatal avalanche in Italy and Wimbledon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Rome-based photographer Alessandra Tarantino.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

FCC taps GSA’s Hill to be new CIO

Retirement processing times inched up in June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up