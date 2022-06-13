GENEVA (AP) — UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet says she will not seek a new four-year term after Aug. 31.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 13, 2022, 5:02 AM
GENEVA (AP) — UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet says she will not seek a new four-year term after Aug. 31.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.