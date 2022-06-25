SUPREME COURT NEWS: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Europe News » Protests expected as G-7…

Protests expected as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 4:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to gather in Munich on Saturday as the Group of Seven leading economic powers hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G-7′s rotating presidency this year.

Police were expecting at least 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city, the German news agency dpa reported. Fifteen groups critical of globalization, from Attac to the environmental organization WWF, will participate in the demonstrations. Their various demands include a phase-out of fossil fuels, the preservation of animal and plant diversity, social justice on the planet and a stepped-up fight against hunger.

The G-7 leaders — from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — are expected to start arriving in Germany on Saturday afternoon and will tackle issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, climate change, energy and the looming food security crisis.

“ Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is also having an impact here,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his video podcast on Saturday referring to rising prices for groceries, gas and energy.

The chancellor said the G-7 leaders would discuss the current situation triggered by the war “and at the same time ensure that we stop manmade climate change.”

The G-7 summit will take place in Bavaria’s Elmau from Sunday through Tuesday. After the meeting concludes, leaders of the 30 countries in the NATO alliance will then gather for their annual summit, which is being held Wednesday through Thursday in Madrid.

A total of around 18,000 police officers are deployed around the summit site and the protests.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up